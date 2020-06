Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

Rarely available on A1A, beautiful 3 bed with 2 master bathrooms and a guest room/den and guest powder room. Just steps from the beach. Fully furnished turnkey apartment. Kitchen has new SS appliances and windows are impact glass. Large pool, clubhouse and tennis court. Assigned parking and guest parking. All ages. No pets. Minimum credit score 600 required by Association, and no foreclosures, bankruptcies or felonies.