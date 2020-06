Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

FABULOUS RENTAL STEPS AWAY FROM THE OCEAN! LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER SUN & SURF BEACH-SIDE NEIGHBORHOOD. MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH A BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE POOL IN THE BACKYARD OVERLOOKING A GOLF COURSE. FULLY FURNISHED WITH NEW FURNITURE AND NEW APPLIANCES. NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED. GREAT LOCATION...WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, AND MORE!