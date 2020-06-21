1031 NW 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful home - pool/paver patio in fenced private backyard - Florida living! Pool was freshly resurfaced this year and a low chlorine system installed. Pool & Lawn care included in the rent. Split bedroom plan and a bonus room in the garage with air conditioning - perfect for office / studio / or a/c storage. Wood floors in main living areas - renovated master bathroom - kitchen has a pass through window and bar seating on the patio side. Most of house is impact glass. Minimum credit score 700 / 1st, last + 2 mos. security deposit - No smokers / No cats - Req'd docs: proof of income to cover rent, credit & nat'l background check. Other pet case by case with nonrefundable pet deposit. Tenant responsible for hanging storm shutters for 5 windows. See supplement.