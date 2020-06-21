All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 1031 NW 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
1031 NW 6th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1031 NW 6th Street

1031 Northwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1031 Northwest 6th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home - pool/paver patio in fenced private backyard - Florida living! Pool was freshly resurfaced this year and a low chlorine system installed. Pool & Lawn care included in the rent. Split bedroom plan and a bonus room in the garage with air conditioning - perfect for office / studio / or a/c storage. Wood floors in main living areas - renovated master bathroom - kitchen has a pass through window and bar seating on the patio side. Most of house is impact glass. Minimum credit score 700 / 1st, last + 2 mos. security deposit - No smokers / No cats - Req'd docs: proof of income to cover rent, credit & nat'l background check. Other pet case by case with nonrefundable pet deposit. Tenant responsible for hanging storm shutters for 5 windows. See supplement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 NW 6th Street have any available units?
1031 NW 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 1031 NW 6th Street have?
Some of 1031 NW 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 NW 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1031 NW 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 NW 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 NW 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1031 NW 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1031 NW 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 1031 NW 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 NW 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 NW 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1031 NW 6th Street has a pool.
Does 1031 NW 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1031 NW 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 NW 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 NW 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 NW 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1031 NW 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Mizner Court
6503 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami