194 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aventura renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2825 NE 201st Ter unit M215
2825 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura - Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3625 N Country Club Dr
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
487 sqft
Come live in the Heart of Aventura Enojy a gorgeously updated 2/2 high in the sky GEM with magnificent views from your balcony of the ocean & prestigious golf course.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3690 NE 199th St
3690 Northeast 199th Street, Aventura, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
Country Club Estates Lease available! 3300+ Sq Ft, 5 bdrs, 5.5 bthrs includes a main & guest house.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3340 NE 190th St
3340 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE MARKET Boaters paradise, 3 FULL bedrooms condo with 3 full bathrooms, freshly painted with new modern wood floors on bedrooms . Hidden gem.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3010 Marcos Dr
3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2991 NE 185th St
2991 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1316 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious tri-level townhome condo that features foyer and 2 car garage on first floor; kitchen, dining & living room on second level; 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on third level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3530 Mystic Pointe Dr
3530 Northeast 191st Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1181 sqft
MAGNIFICENT FURNISHED APARTMENT WITH A BRAND NEW OPEN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW FURNITURE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN , PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT, BRAND NEW SILK SHADES , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
20941 NE 37th Ct
20941 Northeast 37th Court, Aventura, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing townhouse in a quiet friendly exclusive Intracoastal-front community of Golden Pointe.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
2800 Island Blvd
2800 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
FANTASTIC SOUTHEAST VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL FROM THIS FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN UNIT IN WILLIAMS ISLAND. BRAND NEW GLASS BALCONIES PROVIDE A CLEAR AND UNBOSTRUCTED VIEWS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
18071 Biscayne Blvd
18071 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Can be available as Furnished or Unfurnished! Spacious and Cozy 2/2 with almost 1600 sq ft of space, private dining area, large living room, ample closet space, tile floors throughout home w/wood floors in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Aventura
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1865 S Ocean Dr
1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2138 sqft
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Blvd
674 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$11,750
Gorgeous Gated Mediterranean Estate in Prestigious Golden Beach, Across a Street from the Ocean. The Lowest Price For the Newer House. Community Beach Access & Pavilion. Tennis Courts & Child Play Grounds Inside the Golden Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok
The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s.  Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. 

Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well.  High-rise condominiums, perhaps.  They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people.  That's dense by any standard, right?  But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the  ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so.  Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aventura renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

