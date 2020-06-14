194 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 74
1 of 12
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 35
1 of 45
1 of 16
1 of 39
1 of 15
1 of 5
The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s. Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals.
Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well. High-rise condominiums, perhaps. They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people. That's dense by any standard, right? But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so. Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aventura renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.