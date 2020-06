7000 Island Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court valet service

MAGNIFICENT APARTMENT IN THE LUXURIOUS WILLIAMS ISLAND. 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS. THIS AMAZING RESIDENCE WITH EVERYTHING YOU EXPECT IN COMFORT AND STYLE.MAINTAINED HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL FINISHES.EXCELLENT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, CITY AND BAY. MARBLE FLOORING IN LIVING AREAS AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. BE PART OF THE REFINED LIFESTYLE OF THE EXCLUSIVE WILLIAMS ISLAND. PRIVATE SPA, FITNESS CENTER, MASSAGE ROOM, BEAUTY SALON, HEATED INDOOR POOL LAP, SAUNA, TENNIS COMPLEX, VALET 24/7. SECURITY GUARD.