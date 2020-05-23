4100 Island Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful decorated, furnished 3 bed plus family room / 3.5 bath. Bellini occupy Williams Island last remaining residential site. NE exposure, best line (04) in the building. Intracoastal and city views, 610 sf wraparound terrace of gorgeous views. 10' ceilings, Sub Zero refrigerator, granite counter tops, high quality appliances, wine cooler.

California Closets and window treatments with black-outs in the bedrooms.

Private elevator, hurricane rated impact glasses. Fitness center and swimming pool at the building.

Enjoy life style at Williams Island, Private marina, tennis center and restaurants.

Apt. has two parking spaces assigned at covered garage.