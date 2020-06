Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Come live in the Heart of Aventura Enojy a gorgeously updated 2/2 high in the sky GEM with magnificent views from your balcony of the ocean & prestigious golf course. This spacious unit has wood floors, plenty of storage, and modern finishes! Close to the mall, dining, schools walk/run path golf and much more. It will not last!!