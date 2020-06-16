3340 NE 190th St

Amenities

BEST PRICE IN THE MARKET Boaters paradise, 3 FULL bedrooms condo with 3 full bathrooms, freshly painted with new modern wood floors on bedrooms . Hidden gem. It comes with 2 assigned parking spaces located in the second floor of garage and big storage unit deeded to this apartment. Cable, water, wifi, yoga, pilates, aqua fitness, body sculpture, zumba and many more are included in the maintenance. Top of the the line built in closet in all bedrooms. Pool, steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi, massage rooms, state of the art exercise facility are among the amenities of this gem. Hurry up it wont last