3301 NE 183rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage media room valet service

3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS. KITCHEN WITH OPEN CONCEPT, LOTS OF WOOD CABINETS AND A SPACIOUS PANTRY, BREAKFAST COUNTER, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SUB ZERO REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, GLASS-TOP STOVE, SEPARATE STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE OVENS, BEDROOMS HAVE WOOD FLOORS AND WHITE CALIFORNIA CLOSETS, MARBLE FLOORS IN SOCIAL AREAS. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. VALET PARKING. LINE 3 HAS THE BEST VIEWS IN THE BUILDING.