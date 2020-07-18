Amenities

3300 Northeast 191st Street Apt #1412, Aventura, FL 33180 - 1 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. The Parc Central Aventura Condos formerly known as the Bay Club, is located in beautiful Aventura, Florida. The property of the Parc Central is made up of two towers with a large lagoon style pool in between. With demand for affordable condos at an all time high, the Parc Central makes perfect sense. The Parc Central features two heated lagoon-style pools, spas, as well as poolside towel and food service. Some of the amenities at the Parc Central include luxurious lobbies, two fitness centers with saunas, plus 24-hour valet service and controlled gate and lobby access. The location of the Parc Central is very convenient with easy access to Biscayne Boulevard and I-95. It is also steps away from some of the finest shopping and restaurants in Aventura. The condos at the Parc Central also offer sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway, ocean, city and the famed Turnberry Resort Golf Course. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618392 ]