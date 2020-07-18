All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 3300 Northeast 191st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
3300 Northeast 191st Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

3300 Northeast 191st Street

3300 Northeast 191st Street · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3300 Northeast 191st Street, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1412 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
sauna
valet service
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
lobby
sauna
valet service
3300 Northeast 191st Street Apt #1412, Aventura, FL 33180 - 1 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. The Parc Central Aventura Condos formerly known as the Bay Club, is located in beautiful Aventura, Florida. The property of the Parc Central is made up of two towers with a large lagoon style pool in between. With demand for affordable condos at an all time high, the Parc Central makes perfect sense. The Parc Central features two heated lagoon-style pools, spas, as well as poolside towel and food service. Some of the amenities at the Parc Central include luxurious lobbies, two fitness centers with saunas, plus 24-hour valet service and controlled gate and lobby access. The location of the Parc Central is very convenient with easy access to Biscayne Boulevard and I-95. It is also steps away from some of the finest shopping and restaurants in Aventura. The condos at the Parc Central also offer sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway, ocean, city and the famed Turnberry Resort Golf Course. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618392 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Northeast 191st Street have any available units?
3300 Northeast 191st Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 Northeast 191st Street have?
Some of 3300 Northeast 191st Street's amenities include gym, pool, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Northeast 191st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Northeast 191st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Northeast 191st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Northeast 191st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3300 Northeast 191st Street offer parking?
No, 3300 Northeast 191st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Northeast 191st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Northeast 191st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Northeast 191st Street have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Northeast 191st Street has a pool.
Does 3300 Northeast 191st Street have accessible units?
No, 3300 Northeast 191st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Northeast 191st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Northeast 191st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Northeast 191st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Northeast 191st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3300 Northeast 191st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Aventura Dog Friendly ApartmentsAventura Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity