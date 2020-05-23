Amenities

3155 Northeast 184th Street Apt #8103, Aventura, FL 33160 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Village by The Bay is the ultimate confirmation of identity. At home in Aventura, a style of living that combines waterfront luxury with an implicit understanding of the requirements of home. Tranquility, Serenity. A place you want to escape to a 374-unit, garden-style property Located in the upscale city of Aventura, Florida, just north of Miami, the property is located directly on Biscayne Bay and features a lush, tropically landscaped setting with top amenities. Units feature 9 ft ceiling, crown molding, mirrored backsplash, full size washer-dryer, dishwasher, roman tubs, huge oversized walk in closets. Large Mediterranean Style Villa in the heart of Aventura. Garage, Gated Community, 24hs Security, Gym, Yoga Room. Heated Pool next to the Bay and Secondary Pool. Rent includes Water and Basic TV Cable. Call Aissa Jofre at 305.984.2494 24hs in advance for showing appointment. "Listing courtesy of Millard Realty Group, LLC. All showings will be coordinated with listing agent per MLS" [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3567236 ]