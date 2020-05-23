All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

3155 Northeast 184th Street

3155 NE 184th St · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3155 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 8103 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
3155 Northeast 184th Street Apt #8103, Aventura, FL 33160 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Village by The Bay is the ultimate confirmation of identity. At home in Aventura, a style of living that combines waterfront luxury with an implicit understanding of the requirements of home. Tranquility, Serenity. A place you want to escape to a 374-unit, garden-style property Located in the upscale city of Aventura, Florida, just north of Miami, the property is located directly on Biscayne Bay and features a lush, tropically landscaped setting with top amenities. Units feature 9 ft ceiling, crown molding, mirrored backsplash, full size washer-dryer, dishwasher, roman tubs, huge oversized walk in closets. Large Mediterranean Style Villa in the heart of Aventura. Garage, Gated Community, 24hs Security, Gym, Yoga Room. Heated Pool next to the Bay and Secondary Pool. Rent includes Water and Basic TV Cable. Call Aissa Jofre at 305.984.2494 24hs in advance for showing appointment. "Listing courtesy of Millard Realty Group, LLC. All showings will be coordinated with listing agent per MLS" [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3567236 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Northeast 184th Street have any available units?
3155 Northeast 184th Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3155 Northeast 184th Street have?
Some of 3155 Northeast 184th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Northeast 184th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Northeast 184th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Northeast 184th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Northeast 184th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3155 Northeast 184th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3155 Northeast 184th Street does offer parking.
Does 3155 Northeast 184th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3155 Northeast 184th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Northeast 184th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3155 Northeast 184th Street has a pool.
Does 3155 Northeast 184th Street have accessible units?
No, 3155 Northeast 184th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Northeast 184th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Northeast 184th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 Northeast 184th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3155 Northeast 184th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
