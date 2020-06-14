3101 N Country Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful TOP TO BOTTOM, remodeled unit in the heart of Country Club Dr., in Walking distance to Aventura Mall, and to New Publix Shopping Center. Ceramic floors throughout. Custom Closets Stylish window treatment *Blackout in Bedroom* complete this VERY rare find. **MANDATORY 2 YEAR LEASE/NO INCREASE IN RENTAL AMOUNT FOR SECOND YEAR/CABLE AND INTERNET ARE INCLUDED WITH RENTAL PAYMENT (ATLANTIC BROADBAND)* PET RESTRICTIONS*. Washer and Dryers are available on every floor, New Pool, BBQ Area and a Small exercise room are available to residents. 1 Assigned Parking Space.