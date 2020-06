3020 Marcos Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool pool table

AVENTURA'S HIDDEN SECRET - 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH BREATHTAKING WIDE WATER VIEWS! REDONE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND WOOD! TILE & PERGO FLOORING! XTRA LARGE MASTER SUITE! LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE! NEWER CENTRAL A/C! SIT OUT ON THE BALCONY AND WATCH THE FISH JUMP OR THE BOATS GO BY! GREAT AMENITIES SUCH AS SHOWS DURING THE SEASON MONTHS, DANCING, BILLIARD ROOM, GYM, BOWLING, COURTESY BUS, ETC. 24 GUARD GATE COMMUNITY! SORRY YOU MUST BE 55 YEARS YOUNG. EASY TO SHOW! ***MUST SHOW A COPY OF YOUR REAL ESTATE LICENSE AT THE GUARD GATE!