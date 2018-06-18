All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

3000 Northeast 188th Street

3000 Northeast 188th Street · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3000 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Thunder Alley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
3000 Northeast 188th Street Apt #702, Miami, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Penthouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. The Eastside at Aventura condo is a project by the famed firm of Kobi Karp, and that already places it well above many neighboring Aventura condos. This waterfront condominium offers all the top notch amenities and features expected of a luxury condo while allowing residents lots of privacy and plenty of comfort. Eastside at Aventura offers more than your average condo building. It all begins with the glorious two story lobby of Eastside at Aventura. It leads guests and residents to the other amenities available like a spa, heated pool, social room, and gym. The residence kitchens have European cabinetry and stainless steel appliances while bathrooms have marble vanities and roman tubs. Serenity and privacy are key factors of Eastside at Aventura living. Eastside at Aventura shines and that has a lot to do with its Aventura home. At Eastside at Aventura, the best of Aventura is always a moment away which means Aventura Mall or the golf courses are always near the Eastside at Aventura condo plus the many unique people that live in Aventura and thus make Eastside at Aventura such a unique place to call home. As an Eastside at Aventura resident the beach is always close as well as a nightlife scene that doesn’t require traveling far from Eastside at Aventura. Dynamism lives at Eastside at Aventura. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567256 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Northeast 188th Street have any available units?
3000 Northeast 188th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3000 Northeast 188th Street have?
Some of 3000 Northeast 188th Street's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Northeast 188th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Northeast 188th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Northeast 188th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Northeast 188th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3000 Northeast 188th Street offer parking?
No, 3000 Northeast 188th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Northeast 188th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Northeast 188th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Northeast 188th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Northeast 188th Street has a pool.
Does 3000 Northeast 188th Street have accessible units?
No, 3000 Northeast 188th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Northeast 188th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Northeast 188th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Northeast 188th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Northeast 188th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
