Amenities

stainless steel gym pool hot tub lobby

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub lobby

3000 Northeast 188th Street Apt #702, Miami, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Penthouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. The Eastside at Aventura condo is a project by the famed firm of Kobi Karp, and that already places it well above many neighboring Aventura condos. This waterfront condominium offers all the top notch amenities and features expected of a luxury condo while allowing residents lots of privacy and plenty of comfort. Eastside at Aventura offers more than your average condo building. It all begins with the glorious two story lobby of Eastside at Aventura. It leads guests and residents to the other amenities available like a spa, heated pool, social room, and gym. The residence kitchens have European cabinetry and stainless steel appliances while bathrooms have marble vanities and roman tubs. Serenity and privacy are key factors of Eastside at Aventura living. Eastside at Aventura shines and that has a lot to do with its Aventura home. At Eastside at Aventura, the best of Aventura is always a moment away which means Aventura Mall or the golf courses are always near the Eastside at Aventura condo plus the many unique people that live in Aventura and thus make Eastside at Aventura such a unique place to call home. As an Eastside at Aventura resident the beach is always close as well as a nightlife scene that doesn’t require traveling far from Eastside at Aventura. Dynamism lives at Eastside at Aventura. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567256 ]