2911 Northeast 185th Street

911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed. Perfect Aventi at Aventura at 2881 NE 185 ST 33180 Have you got an idea of shifting homes? Are you looking for an ideal place to settle down? Then the right place for you is at Aventi at Aventura. At Aventura condo you will have an ideal waterfront home where you can relax and enjoy a spectacular view. At Aventi at Aventura you will have access to world class facilities that would leave you in total comfort and luxury. Aventura Condominium offers the best in residential amenities. You will have access to one of the best waterfront communities in the US. You will have access to swimming pools, spas and fitness centers. For each facility you will have experienced staff at hand. Aventi at Aventura townhomes is close to many restaurants, cinemas, and needed financial institutions. The atmosphere at the Aventura condominium is so good that it has even been honored by the Florida Communities of Excellence Awards Program. Each condo for sale has a spectacular view of the ocean and the city skyline. Each condo for sale has been crafted using specially selected materials to give you the finest quality living space. If you are just looking to relax after a busy day at office, all you would have to is take a walk down to the beach. You can relax by the ocean in no time at all. Aventi at Aventura is the most ideal place to cut back and relax. At Aventura condominiums you will receive 24 hour security so you don’t have to worry about your protection. Each condo has floor-to-ceiling windows giving you a panoramic shot of the ocean and Aventi. If you don’t want a condo Aventi at Aventura also offers you a choice in owning a townhouse. At Aventura townhomes you can now have your very own three story home with a garage capable of housing two cars and other fine amenities. Having an Aventura townhome, will make you a part of the lovely waterfront community at Aventura. Like the condos for sale each Aventura townhouse has been built using select materials for a classy and timeless look. If you are a constant entertainer, then an Aventura condo will exceed all your current dreams. Over the years the waterfront community has developed into the ideal location for you to live in. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3567260 ]