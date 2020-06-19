All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 2801 NE 183rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
2801 NE 183rd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:46 PM

2801 NE 183rd St

2801 Northeast 183rd Street · (855) 550-0528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2801 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1401W · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Don't miss it. Stunning corner finished 2 bedroom/ 2 baths with breathtaking views overlooking the bay, yacht marina and open city views. Porcelain floors and wood floors in Br's. Sunshades, great cabinetry space and rap around granite counters. Attached bathroom for each BR. Walk ins. Rap terrace.Open Floor plan, Spacious and modern.Super clean!!
Building with great amenities: Outdoors BBQ Kitchen, tennis court, GYM,Pools, Cabanas,Mini Golf ,lush landscaping.Walk to all : fresh Market, cafes restaurants, Banks, shopping and minutes to Aventura Mall. Gated community ,covered parking on William Island Boulevard. Must See. Washing machine & dryer in unit
Available Nov 15th .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 NE 183rd St have any available units?
2801 NE 183rd St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2801 NE 183rd St have?
Some of 2801 NE 183rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 NE 183rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2801 NE 183rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 NE 183rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2801 NE 183rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 2801 NE 183rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2801 NE 183rd St does offer parking.
Does 2801 NE 183rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 NE 183rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 NE 183rd St have a pool?
Yes, 2801 NE 183rd St has a pool.
Does 2801 NE 183rd St have accessible units?
No, 2801 NE 183rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 NE 183rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 NE 183rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 NE 183rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 NE 183rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2801 NE 183rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms
Aventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura Apartments with Balcony
Aventura Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity