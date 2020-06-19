2801 NE 183rd St

Amenities
Don't miss it. Stunning corner finished 2 bedroom/ 2 baths with breathtaking views overlooking the bay, yacht marina and open city views. Porcelain floors and wood floors in Br's. Sunshades, great cabinetry space and rap around granite counters. Attached bathroom for each BR. Walk ins. Rap terrace.Open Floor plan, Spacious and modern.Super clean!!
Building with great amenities: Outdoors BBQ Kitchen, tennis court, GYM,Pools, Cabanas,Mini Golf ,lush landscaping.Walk to all : fresh Market, cafes restaurants, Banks, shopping and minutes to Aventura Mall. Gated community ,covered parking on William Island Boulevard. Must See. Washing machine & dryer in unit
Available Nov 15th .