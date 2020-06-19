2801 NE 183rd St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Don't miss it. Stunning corner finished 2 bedroom/ 2 baths with breathtaking views overlooking the bay, yacht marina and open city views. Porcelain floors and wood floors in Br's. Sunshades, great cabinetry space and rap around granite counters. Attached bathroom for each BR. Walk ins. Rap terrace.Open Floor plan, Spacious and modern.Super clean!!

Building with great amenities: Outdoors BBQ Kitchen, tennis court, GYM,Pools, Cabanas,Mini Golf ,lush landscaping.Walk to all : fresh Market, cafes restaurants, Banks, shopping and minutes to Aventura Mall. Gated community ,covered parking on William Island Boulevard. Must See. Washing machine & dryer in unit

Available Nov 15th .