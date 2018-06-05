All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:47 AM

21395 Marina Cove Circle

21395 Marina Cove Circle · (954) 649-3007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21395 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare find in the heart of Aventura! This 4/3 townhouse is located in Harbor Village and has over 2100 square feet. Great open and bright floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs. Loft area can be used as home office, study area or playroom for children. Recently renovated, updates include fresh white paint throughout house, new flooring in all bedrooms,new refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, partial AC, bathroom cabinets and toilets, blinds, shelving and landscape. Other designer features include wood and granite kitchen and tile throughout house. Close to highly-rated schools, parks, shopping, highways and the beaches. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21395 Marina Cove Circle have any available units?
21395 Marina Cove Circle has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21395 Marina Cove Circle have?
Some of 21395 Marina Cove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21395 Marina Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21395 Marina Cove Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21395 Marina Cove Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21395 Marina Cove Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 21395 Marina Cove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21395 Marina Cove Circle does offer parking.
Does 21395 Marina Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21395 Marina Cove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21395 Marina Cove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21395 Marina Cove Circle has a pool.
Does 21395 Marina Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 21395 Marina Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21395 Marina Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21395 Marina Cove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21395 Marina Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21395 Marina Cove Circle has units with air conditioning.
