21395 Marina Cove Circle

Rare find in the heart of Aventura! This 4/3 townhouse is located in Harbor Village and has over 2100 square feet. Great open and bright floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs. Loft area can be used as home office, study area or playroom for children. Recently renovated, updates include fresh white paint throughout house, new flooring in all bedrooms,new refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, partial AC, bathroom cabinets and toilets, blinds, shelving and landscape. Other designer features include wood and granite kitchen and tile throughout house. Close to highly-rated schools, parks, shopping, highways and the beaches. A must see!