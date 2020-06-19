All apartments in Aventura
21031 NE 32nd avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:20 PM

21031 NE 32nd avenue

21031 Northeast 32nd Avenue · (786) 766-1785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21031 Northeast 32nd Avenue, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21031 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
cable included
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
new construction
Spectacular Fully Redesigned and Renovated LAKE FRONT / PRESERVE Gem- Estate home. The most desirable wide open LAKE & Preserve views in the entire community. Large open backyard. Open floor plans, oversized master suite downstairs w/incredible water views and 3 en-suite bedrooms upstairs. Floating glass staircase, Impact Windows and Doors, Alexa smart home technology and much more. COMMUNITY offers 24 hours gated 5 Star Resort life-style , Clubhouse w/ 2 pools & Jacuzzi!, fitness GYM - Weight -cardio gym, toddler & teen room, party room. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Waterways park ,target, Park Square & steps from New Aventura Don Soffer Charter High School . Minutes away from Aventura Mall , beaches & I-95. Internet and Cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21031 NE 32nd avenue have any available units?
21031 NE 32nd avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21031 NE 32nd avenue have?
Some of 21031 NE 32nd avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21031 NE 32nd avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21031 NE 32nd avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21031 NE 32nd avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21031 NE 32nd avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 21031 NE 32nd avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21031 NE 32nd avenue does offer parking.
Does 21031 NE 32nd avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21031 NE 32nd avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21031 NE 32nd avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21031 NE 32nd avenue has a pool.
Does 21031 NE 32nd avenue have accessible units?
No, 21031 NE 32nd avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21031 NE 32nd avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21031 NE 32nd avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 21031 NE 32nd avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21031 NE 32nd avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
