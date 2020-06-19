21031 NE 32nd avenue

Amenities
Spectacular Fully Redesigned and Renovated LAKE FRONT / PRESERVE Gem- Estate home. The most desirable wide open LAKE & Preserve views in the entire community. Large open backyard. Open floor plans, oversized master suite downstairs w/incredible water views and 3 en-suite bedrooms upstairs. Floating glass staircase, Impact Windows and Doors, Alexa smart home technology and much more. COMMUNITY offers 24 hours gated 5 Star Resort life-style , Clubhouse w/ 2 pools & Jacuzzi!, fitness GYM - Weight -cardio gym, toddler & teen room, party room. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Waterways park ,target, Park Square & steps from New Aventura Don Soffer Charter High School . Minutes away from Aventura Mall , beaches & I-95. Internet and Cable included.