Aventura, FL
20201 E Country Club Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

20201 E Country Club Dr

20201 East Country Club Drive · (305) 785-0677
Aventura
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

20201 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit PH 8-9 · Avail. now

$15,000

6 Bed · 8 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
concierge
tennis court
Boasting 6,525 SF, this magnificent fully renovated Penthouse is exquisitely designed with the finest finishes and equipped with premium appliances with breathtaking panorama views of the Atlantic Ocean and Golf Course. This 6Bed/7.5Bath flow-through residence features a gourmet kitchen, formal and everyday dinning, family room, large living room and a roof deck of 2,400 SF. The 1,200 SF Master Bedroom includes an office plus a His & Hers full baths and all bedrooms have ensuite full baths. Hamptons South offers five-star amenities (Restaurant, 2 large pools, fitness center, tennis, movie theater, squash courts,24 hrs. concierge and more) to enjoy a unique lifestyle and an excellent location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20201 E Country Club Dr have any available units?
20201 E Country Club Dr has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20201 E Country Club Dr have?
Some of 20201 E Country Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20201 E Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20201 E Country Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20201 E Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20201 E Country Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 20201 E Country Club Dr offer parking?
No, 20201 E Country Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20201 E Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20201 E Country Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20201 E Country Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20201 E Country Club Dr has a pool.
Does 20201 E Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 20201 E Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20201 E Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20201 E Country Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20201 E Country Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20201 E Country Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
