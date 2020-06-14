20201 E Country Club Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool concierge tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge gym pool media room tennis court

Boasting 6,525 SF, this magnificent fully renovated Penthouse is exquisitely designed with the finest finishes and equipped with premium appliances with breathtaking panorama views of the Atlantic Ocean and Golf Course. This 6Bed/7.5Bath flow-through residence features a gourmet kitchen, formal and everyday dinning, family room, large living room and a roof deck of 2,400 SF. The 1,200 SF Master Bedroom includes an office plus a His & Hers full baths and all bedrooms have ensuite full baths. Hamptons South offers five-star amenities (Restaurant, 2 large pools, fitness center, tennis, movie theater, squash courts,24 hrs. concierge and more) to enjoy a unique lifestyle and an excellent location.