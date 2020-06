Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely update 3 bedrooms 2 bath PH unit centrally located in Aventura. Freshly painted, New blinds and blackout in bedrooms. Brand new appliances, new countertops, wooden cabinets. Tiled floors throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Lots of closet space. Walking distance to Aventura Mall and across from the Country Club Circle.

Ready to move in Easy to see