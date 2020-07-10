Sign Up
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:08 AM
Location
20200 Northeast 27th Court, Aventura, FL 33180
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 3 · Avail. now
$1,200
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely updated one bedroom one bath in the heart of Aventura.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have any available units?
20200 NE 27th Ct has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 20200 NE 27th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20200 NE 27th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20200 NE 27th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aventura
.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct offer parking?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 20200 NE 27th Ct has a pool.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have accessible units?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
