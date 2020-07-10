All apartments in Aventura
20200 NE 27th Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:08 AM

20200 NE 27th Ct

20200 Northeast 27th Court · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20200 Northeast 27th Court, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely updated one bedroom one bath in the heart of Aventura.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have any available units?
20200 NE 27th Ct has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20200 NE 27th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20200 NE 27th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20200 NE 27th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct offer parking?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 20200 NE 27th Ct has a pool.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have accessible units?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20200 NE 27th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 20200 NE 27th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

