20185 E Country Club Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

Completely renovated 2 story condo. This unit lives more like a home, or townhome. If you're looking for

something truly rare and magnificent, this is the unit for you. You enter on the 17th floor where the kitchen, wide open living space, half bath, and office nook are located. Stairs lead down to the 16th floor where you'll find the bedrooms and laundry room. If you're too tired to walk between floors there is a private elevator in the unit that runs between the 16th and 17th floor. The master has an over sized walk in closet should you need a lot of storage! The unit itself is 2,470 square feet, has balconies on both floors, and just underwent a complete

renovation. This is something not to be missed. Fully furnished, 6 month rental minimum. Short term lease prices to be negotiated.