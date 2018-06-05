All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:23 AM

20185 E Country Club Dr

20185 East Country Club Drive · (786) 443-7203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20185 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1704 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Completely renovated 2 story condo. This unit lives more like a home, or townhome. If you're looking for
something truly rare and magnificent, this is the unit for you. You enter on the 17th floor where the kitchen, wide open living space, half bath, and office nook are located. Stairs lead down to the 16th floor where you'll find the bedrooms and laundry room. If you're too tired to walk between floors there is a private elevator in the unit that runs between the 16th and 17th floor. The master has an over sized walk in closet should you need a lot of storage! The unit itself is 2,470 square feet, has balconies on both floors, and just underwent a complete
renovation. This is something not to be missed. Fully furnished, 6 month rental minimum. Short term lease prices to be negotiated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20185 E Country Club Dr have any available units?
20185 E Country Club Dr has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20185 E Country Club Dr have?
Some of 20185 E Country Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20185 E Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20185 E Country Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20185 E Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20185 E Country Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 20185 E Country Club Dr offer parking?
No, 20185 E Country Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20185 E Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20185 E Country Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20185 E Country Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20185 E Country Club Dr has a pool.
Does 20185 E Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 20185 E Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20185 E Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20185 E Country Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20185 E Country Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20185 E Country Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
