20000 E COUNTRY CLUB DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage hot tub valet service

Beautiful spacious 2/2 corner unit with amazing views overlooking the ocean and part of the golf course. Located on prestigious Country Club Drive, offers a great floor plan with marble white floors, open kitchen SS appliances granite counter tops, high ceilings and both bedrooms have built in walk-in closets. The building includes great amenities: state of the art fitness center, heated pool, sundeck, SPA, lounge, children's room, billiard, security, bike storage, business center, spinning room, complementary valet, 24/7gated security. Ideally located in the heart of Aventura close to Mall, shops, restaurants and jogging path. A+ schools. There is a synagogue in the building.***JUST RECENTLY PAINTED, UPDATED & REFURNISHED***