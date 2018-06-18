20000 E COUNTRY CLUB DR

Amenities
Beautiful spacious 2/2 corner unit with amazing views overlooking the ocean and part of the golf course. Located on prestigious Country Club Drive, offers a great floor plan with marble white floors, open kitchen SS appliances granite counter tops, high ceilings and both bedrooms have built in walk-in closets. The building includes great amenities: state of the art fitness center, heated pool, sundeck, SPA, lounge, children's room, billiard, security, bike storage, business center, spinning room, complementary valet, 24/7gated security. Ideally located in the heart of Aventura close to Mall, shops, restaurants and jogging path. A+ schools. There is a synagogue in the building.***JUST RECENTLY PAINTED, UPDATED & REFURNISHED***