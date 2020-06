Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Enjoy the Porto Vita lifestyle. Tennis, spa, restaurants,bar, clubhouse and more. This is truly what luxury is all about. Proximity to Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports, Miami's famous beaches, multiple private and public schools, shopping, shopping shopping. Spacious and beautifully decorated, it's perfect to try out this lifestyle if you are not sure you want to live here.