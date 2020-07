Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access new construction

This beautiful 2bed/2bath fully furnished apartment available for short-term rental is located at the prestigious The Yacht Club. It offers views of the Turnberry golf course and its lake and it is located 3 minutes away from the Aventura Mall and the Sunny Isles beach. Rent includes electricity, cable TV and Internet, and there is no condo approval.