19707 turnberry way

Fall in love with this stunning completely remodeled modern gorgeous unit. Get inspired cooking in a HIGH END open spacious kitchen facing the beautiful views of the ocean and intracoastal....stainless steel appliances, gorgeous Italian Gray quartz, new White & Gray Porcelain Flooring, huge new glass balcony, great master bedroom closet, Doors & window glass from floor to celling and washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy all the amenities of Turnberry isles Just across from TURNBERRY Isle PGA golf course and few blocks away from Aventura Mall and the new Publix and finest restaurants. Building has 24/7 valet, great opportunity, bring your best client, this unit is like no other A line in the building,,,,