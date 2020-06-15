All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:11 AM

19707 turnberry way

19707 Turnberry Way · (305) 525-4162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19707 Turnberry Way, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8A · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
valet service
Fall in love with this stunning completely remodeled modern gorgeous unit. Get inspired cooking in a HIGH END open spacious kitchen facing the beautiful views of the ocean and intracoastal....stainless steel appliances, gorgeous Italian Gray quartz, new White & Gray Porcelain Flooring, huge new glass balcony, great master bedroom closet, Doors & window glass from floor to celling and washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy all the amenities of Turnberry isles Just across from TURNBERRY Isle PGA golf course and few blocks away from Aventura Mall and the new Publix and finest restaurants. Building has 24/7 valet, great opportunity, bring your best client, this unit is like no other A line in the building,,,,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19707 turnberry way have any available units?
19707 turnberry way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19707 turnberry way have?
Some of 19707 turnberry way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19707 turnberry way currently offering any rent specials?
19707 turnberry way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19707 turnberry way pet-friendly?
No, 19707 turnberry way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 19707 turnberry way offer parking?
No, 19707 turnberry way does not offer parking.
Does 19707 turnberry way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19707 turnberry way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19707 turnberry way have a pool?
Yes, 19707 turnberry way has a pool.
Does 19707 turnberry way have accessible units?
No, 19707 turnberry way does not have accessible units.
Does 19707 turnberry way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19707 turnberry way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19707 turnberry way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19707 turnberry way does not have units with air conditioning.
