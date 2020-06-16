19701 E Country Club Dr

Amenities
Beautifully renovated Aventura Vacation Rental, large master bedrooms both with private bathrooms, Relax on the balcony with pool & Marina views. Tastefully furnished , large screen tvs, king size bed & 2 fullsize in guest room, Fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, linens, towels included, All the comforts. Includes Electricity, cable, internet Community Amenities : Heated Pool, Jacuzzi, Clubhouse, barbecue, tennis, basketball, newly renovated fitness center, 3 mile walking path around Turnberry Hotel & golf course, Centrally located to, Aventura Mall, shopping, movies, restaurants, beaches, and much more AVAIL 4/6/20