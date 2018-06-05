19555 E Country Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Come live in this in charming Tropical Oasis! Located in the heart of Aventura, minutes from the Beach and Aventura mall/Gulfstream Park. This unit is in the prestigious Yacht Club of Aventura, with all the amenities one can ask for. Includes access to pool, tennis courts, spa, security and gate access. This unit comes fully furnished with large television and all 3 bedrooms comfortably furnished with a tropical vibe throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit as well as all other appliances. Formal dining room and balcony with 2 lounge chairs allows for incredible amount of space and comfort. A true gem of a unit!