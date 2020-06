19500 Turnberry Way

Amenities

ULTRA MODERN PROPERTY IN TURNBERRY, CUSTOM FLOOR PLAN BY KNOWN EUROPEAN ARCITECT COMPLETED IN JANUARY 2020 TO THE HIGHEST CONSTRUCTION STANDARDS. CALLACATA QUARTZ THRU OUT IN KITCHEN & BATHS. CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVEN, MICROWAVE/OVEN COMBO, WINE COOLER 50 BOTTLE CAPACITY. SMART HOME WITH ALEXA ENABLED VOICE COMMANDS FOR THERMOSTAT, LIGHTS, SHADES, LAMPS ETC. AS A BONUS , A POOL CABANA WITH NEW KITCHEN, CABLE TV, INTERNET, AND A/C. BBQ & SMOKER ON A PRIVATE TERRACE TO ENJOY THE RESORT. AMMENITIES INCLUDE STATE OF THE ART GYM, YOGA/PILATES ROOM, PELOTON BIKE, PARTY ROOM, CONFERENCE/BUSINESS CENTER, KIDS PLAY ROOM, GAME ROOM, AND POOL & JACUZZI DECK WITH TOWELS PROVIDED. CAN BE RENTED ANYWHERE FROM 3-6 MONTHS. $3500 IS PRICE FOR 6 MONTHS. 2/2 WITH OFFICE/DEN PLUS CABANA