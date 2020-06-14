18071 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Can be available as Furnished or Unfurnished! Spacious and Cozy 2/2 with almost 1600 sq ft of space, private dining area, large living room, ample closet space, tile floors throughout home w/wood floors in the bedrooms. Double balconies with both N & S water/city views allow for wonderful cross-thru breeze. Community Offers 24-Hr Security, Front Desk Attendant, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Private Marina, Swimming Pools currently on hold for renovation completion. Full Shuttle Transport connects to top Aventura Spots & Shopping Centers. Perfectly located in between all the best shoppes, restaurants, Starbucks, Panera, Fresh Market, Coldstones, Burger-Fi, Olive Garden. Walk anywhere! Close to I-95, Airport, Aventura mall. 5 min to Beach. Covered Parking inc! *Agents See Broker Remarks