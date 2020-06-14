All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 18071 Biscayne Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
18071 Biscayne Blvd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

18071 Biscayne Blvd

18071 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18071 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Can be available as Furnished or Unfurnished! Spacious and Cozy 2/2 with almost 1600 sq ft of space, private dining area, large living room, ample closet space, tile floors throughout home w/wood floors in the bedrooms. Double balconies with both N & S water/city views allow for wonderful cross-thru breeze. Community Offers 24-Hr Security, Front Desk Attendant, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Private Marina, Swimming Pools currently on hold for renovation completion. Full Shuttle Transport connects to top Aventura Spots & Shopping Centers. Perfectly located in between all the best shoppes, restaurants, Starbucks, Panera, Fresh Market, Coldstones, Burger-Fi, Olive Garden. Walk anywhere! Close to I-95, Airport, Aventura mall. 5 min to Beach. Covered Parking inc! *Agents See Broker Remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18071 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
18071 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18071 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 18071 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18071 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18071 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18071 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18071 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 18071 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 18071 Biscayne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 18071 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18071 Biscayne Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18071 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 18071 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 18071 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18071 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18071 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18071 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18071 Biscayne Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18071 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18071 Biscayne Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms
Aventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura Apartments with Balcony
Aventura Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity