18051 Biscayne Blvd

Spacious and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit with Wraparound Balcony and over 1600 sq ft of living space! Large living room and dining room area, separate hallway leading to two private bedrooms. Freshly painted with tile floors throughout home. Double balconies allow for wonderful cross-breeze. Located in the Heart of Aventura and walking distance to all shops and restaurants, including Olive Garden, Burger Fi, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Fresh Market, Anthony's Pizza, Coldstones Creamery, and more! Building offers 24-7 security with guard at gate, private FOB key door entrance as well as front desk attendant. One assigned parking space per unit, tennis courts available, pools currently shut down until further notice. Close to I-95, all airports and 5 minutes to Sunny Isles Beach.