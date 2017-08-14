All apartments in Apopka
891 Cavan Dr

891 Cavan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

891 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Breckenridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
pool
garage
new construction
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! LARGE// Brand New 5 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - LARGE// 5 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!!

This beautiful home is a family's dream come true!

This is a large 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a Breckenridge community of Apopka. Serene LIVING!!!

This home features a great open floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room along with an eat-in breakfast area, and a spacious family room open to the kitchen. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and contain large closets.

This property features fresh neutral paint throughout, carpet, ceramic tile flooring downstairs with carpet. Master bedroom with walk-in closet; master bath with his/hers vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

You will also find plenty of closet space throughout, downstairs half bath for convenience, separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, covered rear patio and covered front porch and a 2-car garage with auto opener. The front porch looks out over a community and the rear covered patio overlooks the back yard for some nice sunsets

The Breckenridge community is located just off 451RD. This beautiful, gated community provides premier access to Central Florida while offering your family more features, awesome plans and great community amenities.

This community has an unmatched location for easy access to metro Orlandos business centers and popular attractions. Situated just around the corner from the intersection of State Road 429 and the newly constructed Maitland extension, Breckenridge is just minutes from Maitland and Downtown.

Must see to fully appreciate.

TEXT/ Call today for an appointment to view: 407.506.6572 or 407.401.1431

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2256939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 Cavan Dr have any available units?
891 Cavan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 891 Cavan Dr have?
Some of 891 Cavan Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 Cavan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
891 Cavan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 Cavan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 891 Cavan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 891 Cavan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 891 Cavan Dr does offer parking.
Does 891 Cavan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 891 Cavan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 Cavan Dr have a pool?
Yes, 891 Cavan Dr has a pool.
Does 891 Cavan Dr have accessible units?
No, 891 Cavan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 891 Cavan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 891 Cavan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

