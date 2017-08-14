858 Haven Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

4/2 Home In Apopka - Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Christiana Gardens, 2,338 total square feet with 1,934 square feet under air. Split layout with central kitchen featuring stainless appliances, island food prep area and breakfast bar. Laminate wood and tile floors throughout, interior laundry room with washer/dryer included, two car garage and open patio.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240

chrisgold@wmgi.net



