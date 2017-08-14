All apartments in Apopka
Apopka, FL
858 Haven Oak Court
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

858 Haven Oak Court

858 Haven Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

858 Haven Oak Court, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
4/2 Home In Apopka - Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Christiana Gardens, 2,338 total square feet with 1,934 square feet under air. Split layout with central kitchen featuring stainless appliances, island food prep area and breakfast bar. Laminate wood and tile floors throughout, interior laundry room with washer/dryer included, two car garage and open patio.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240
chrisgold@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE5027959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Haven Oak Court have any available units?
858 Haven Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Haven Oak Court have?
Some of 858 Haven Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Haven Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
858 Haven Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Haven Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 858 Haven Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 858 Haven Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 858 Haven Oak Court offers parking.
Does 858 Haven Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 Haven Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Haven Oak Court have a pool?
No, 858 Haven Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 858 Haven Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 858 Haven Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Haven Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 858 Haven Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
