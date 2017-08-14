All apartments in Apopka
750 GULF LAND DRIVE

750 Gulf Land Drive · No Longer Available
Location

750 Gulf Land Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath GOLF FRONT home in Rock Springs Ridge. Large open floor plan features granite counters 42" cabinets, gigantic wrap around breakfast bar, built in desk and closet pantry. The private master suite is downstairs and overlooks golf course. It features 2 walk in closets, garden tub,and his & her vanities. There is also a bedroom/office downstairs with private bath. Upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets and an extended bonus room. 3 car over-sized garage. Large screened covered patio overlooks private yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

