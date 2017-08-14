750 GULF LAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath GOLF FRONT home in Rock Springs Ridge. Large open floor plan features granite counters 42" cabinets, gigantic wrap around breakfast bar, built in desk and closet pantry. The private master suite is downstairs and overlooks golf course. It features 2 walk in closets, garden tub,and his & her vanities. There is also a bedroom/office downstairs with private bath. Upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets and an extended bonus room. 3 car over-sized garage. Large screened covered patio overlooks private yard.