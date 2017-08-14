All apartments in Apopka
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

460 Lanarkshire Place

460 Lanarshire Place · No Longer Available
Location

460 Lanarshire Place, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning! Best describes this completely custom home. There are too many upgrades to list. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and over 2759 square feet of space. It comes with 2 master suites, one has a kitchenette so it can be used as a mother in law suite. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets and appliances and top rated granite counter tops. This home is located on a 1/3 acre and has no rear neighbors for maximum privacy. A MUST SEE HOME!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Lanarkshire Place have any available units?
460 Lanarkshire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Lanarkshire Place have?
Some of 460 Lanarkshire Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Lanarkshire Place currently offering any rent specials?
460 Lanarkshire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Lanarkshire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Lanarkshire Place is pet friendly.
Does 460 Lanarkshire Place offer parking?
No, 460 Lanarkshire Place does not offer parking.
Does 460 Lanarkshire Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Lanarkshire Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Lanarkshire Place have a pool?
No, 460 Lanarkshire Place does not have a pool.
Does 460 Lanarkshire Place have accessible units?
No, 460 Lanarkshire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Lanarkshire Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Lanarkshire Place does not have units with dishwashers.

