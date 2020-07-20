All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
3712 Apopka Ridge Circle
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:34 PM

3712 Apopka Ridge Circle

3712 Apopka Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3712 Apopka Ridge Circle, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built in 2017, this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3 bath home is in immaculate condition and is located in the Apopka Woods neighborhood. The home promotes a cozy and casual atmosphere ideal for family fun and entertainment. This stunning home makes extraordinary use of its over 2400 square footage. The spacious kitchen and family room serve as the heart of the home. The large master suite features a beautiful dual shower, dual sinks, and spacious walk in closet. Three car garage for both cars and plenty extra space for storage. This home offers an eat in kitchen, indoor utility room, large flex space room, screened in lanai, 42" cabinets in kitchen, granite counter tops throughout, ceramic tile flooring in all common areas, crown molding in master and common areas, ceiling fans installed in every room, upgraded carpet and pad, whole home gutters, upgraded kitchen appliances and much, much more! Come see this home today, you'll love what it has to offer!

Listing Courtesy Of HOMEBAY BROKER SE. INC.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle have any available units?
3712 Apopka Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle have?
Some of 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Apopka Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Apopka Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with BalconiesApopka Apartments with Gyms
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College