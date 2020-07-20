3712 Apopka Ridge Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Built in 2017, this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3 bath home is in immaculate condition and is located in the Apopka Woods neighborhood. The home promotes a cozy and casual atmosphere ideal for family fun and entertainment. This stunning home makes extraordinary use of its over 2400 square footage. The spacious kitchen and family room serve as the heart of the home. The large master suite features a beautiful dual shower, dual sinks, and spacious walk in closet. Three car garage for both cars and plenty extra space for storage. This home offers an eat in kitchen, indoor utility room, large flex space room, screened in lanai, 42" cabinets in kitchen, granite counter tops throughout, ceramic tile flooring in all common areas, crown molding in master and common areas, ceiling fans installed in every room, upgraded carpet and pad, whole home gutters, upgraded kitchen appliances and much, much more! Come see this home today, you'll love what it has to offer!



