255 E 2ND STREET

Nice rental home in Apopka. 4 bedroom and 2 bath. New interior paint, wood look tile in hall and bedrooms. Beautiful bamboo wood flooring in family room. Garage has been closed in and is under heat and air--20'x20'. French doors. Screened porch overlooking beautiful back yard. Very convenient location. Come and see. Owners care about their tenants and care about their property. Deposit is $1000. Not refundable pet fee of $300.00. Attachment on the listing is a lease application. Please complete and along with 1 month pay stubs, 1099 or W-2's from 2018 scan and return to Ann at apaus27699@gmail.com. Income needs to be 3x rent per month.