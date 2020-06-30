241 S. Christiana Avenue

Amenities
2/2 Duplex In Apopka - This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex with 849 square feet of air-conditioned space is in excellent condition and is conveniently located off SR 436 & Sheeler Road. Lots of closet space with tile floors throughout, indoor laundry, ceiling fans and refrigerator with ice-maker. Fenced backyard and screened-in back porch.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
(RLNE5185029)