Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
241 S. Christiana Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

241 S. Christiana Avenue

241 Christiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

241 Christiana Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/2 Duplex In Apopka - This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex with 849 square feet of air-conditioned space is in excellent condition and is conveniently located off SR 436 & Sheeler Road. Lots of closet space with tile floors throughout, indoor laundry, ceiling fans and refrigerator with ice-maker. Fenced backyard and screened-in back porch.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5185029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 S. Christiana Avenue have any available units?
241 S. Christiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 S. Christiana Avenue have?
Some of 241 S. Christiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 S. Christiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
241 S. Christiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 S. Christiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 241 S. Christiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 241 S. Christiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 241 S. Christiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 241 S. Christiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 S. Christiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 S. Christiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 241 S. Christiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 241 S. Christiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 241 S. Christiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 241 S. Christiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 S. Christiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

