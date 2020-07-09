All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1057 Pavia Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1057 Pavia Dr.
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

1057 Pavia Dr.

1057 Pavia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1057 Pavia Dr, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3b94db073 ---- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Emerson North with quick access to SR 414. The home has an open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the downstairs living area. The upgraded kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash, and pantry with plenty of storage. Upstairs you will find the convenient loft area, en-suite bedroom, and master suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Additional home features include a 1 car garage, covered patio with quiet backyard area, and utility closet. Community amenities include a sparkling swimming pool and playground. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Pavia Dr. have any available units?
1057 Pavia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 Pavia Dr. have?
Some of 1057 Pavia Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Pavia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Pavia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Pavia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Pavia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1057 Pavia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Pavia Dr. offers parking.
Does 1057 Pavia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Pavia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Pavia Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1057 Pavia Dr. has a pool.
Does 1057 Pavia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1057 Pavia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Pavia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Pavia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College