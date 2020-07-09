1057 Pavia Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3b94db073 ---- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Emerson North with quick access to SR 414. The home has an open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the downstairs living area. The upgraded kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash, and pantry with plenty of storage. Upstairs you will find the convenient loft area, en-suite bedroom, and master suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Additional home features include a 1 car garage, covered patio with quiet backyard area, and utility closet. Community amenities include a sparkling swimming pool and playground. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.