Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court trash valet

860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) Available 06/05/19 Gorgeous 2nd floor 3 bedroom/2 bath with vaulted ceilings, updated bath and kitchen, wood floors! - You do not want to miss this fantastic opportunity! Great condo located in the luxurious community of Crescent Place! You will love coming home to the newly refinished pool area offering a resort like setting, fitness center with free weights and cardio equipment, lighted tennis court, car care center, tot lot, BBQ gazebo with picnic tables and so much more!



This condo home is on the second floor, corner unit, featuring an extra window. Light and airy with vaulted ceilings this condo boasts wood laminate flooring throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, very comfortable open kitchen with a walk in laundry room/pantry, washer and dryer is included! The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, the en suite bath features a remodeled bath with a standing shower, dual sinks, absolutely gorgeous!



Water, sewer, valet trash, Select service basic cable, 100 mb Internet and pest control are all included and paid for by the HOA!! Great schools, great county, great location.



We are pet-friendly, before applying be sure to ask about pet policies and restrictions.

Credit requirements per the HOA is all leaseholders must have a credit score above 600 and no criminal. The application is done through the HOA, the fee is $50.00 per individual or $80.00 for married couples with marriage certificate over 18 years old (this is a non-refundable fee paid online). To apply, please visit tenantev.com, enter code 6022, please be sure to have a scanned copy of your driver's license and your marriage certificate ready for upload when prompted.



Please Call prior to applying to avoid losing your application fee 386-801-3859.



