Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9)

860 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

860 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) Available 06/05/19 Gorgeous 2nd floor 3 bedroom/2 bath with vaulted ceilings, updated bath and kitchen, wood floors! - You do not want to miss this fantastic opportunity! Great condo located in the luxurious community of Crescent Place! You will love coming home to the newly refinished pool area offering a resort like setting, fitness center with free weights and cardio equipment, lighted tennis court, car care center, tot lot, BBQ gazebo with picnic tables and so much more!

This condo home is on the second floor, corner unit, featuring an extra window. Light and airy with vaulted ceilings this condo boasts wood laminate flooring throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, very comfortable open kitchen with a walk in laundry room/pantry, washer and dryer is included! The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, the en suite bath features a remodeled bath with a standing shower, dual sinks, absolutely gorgeous!

Water, sewer, valet trash, Select service basic cable, 100 mb Internet and pest control are all included and paid for by the HOA!! Great schools, great county, great location.

We are pet-friendly, before applying be sure to ask about pet policies and restrictions.
Credit requirements per the HOA is all leaseholders must have a credit score above 600 and no criminal. The application is done through the HOA, the fee is $50.00 per individual or $80.00 for married couples with marriage certificate over 18 years old (this is a non-refundable fee paid online). To apply, please visit tenantev.com, enter code 6022, please be sure to have a scanned copy of your driver's license and your marriage certificate ready for upload when prompted.

Please Call prior to applying to avoid losing your application fee 386-801-3859.

(RLNE2436191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) have any available units?
860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) have?
Some of 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9)'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) currently offering any rent specials?
860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) is pet friendly.
Does 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) offer parking?
No, 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) does not offer parking.
Does 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) have a pool?
Yes, 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) has a pool.
Does 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) have accessible units?
No, 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 Grand Regency Pointe #205 (9) does not have units with dishwashers.
