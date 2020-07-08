666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE

Amenities

Altamonte Springs - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $2095.00 - 4/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room with Fireplace, Over-sized Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom Features Dual Vanity, Separate Glass Shower and Garden Tub, Inside Utility Room With Washer & Dryer Included, Bonus Room, Carpet and Tile Throughout Home, Covered Patio and Covered Balcony, 2 Community Pools, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Clubhouse & Playground, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1991/ 3178 Sqft.



Directions: I4 West; Take Exit 92 FL-436 Altamonte Springs/Apopka, Turn R onto FL-436 West, Turn L onto Pearl Lake Causeway (Just past SR434), Turn R onto Bunnell Road, Turn L into Entrance of Country Creek, Turn L at first stop sign after passing the Covered Bridge, Enter the Estates, Turn L onto Oak Hollow Way.



