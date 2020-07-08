All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE

666 Oak Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

666 Oak Hollow Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Country Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Altamonte Springs - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $2095.00 - 4/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room with Fireplace, Over-sized Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom Features Dual Vanity, Separate Glass Shower and Garden Tub, Inside Utility Room With Washer & Dryer Included, Bonus Room, Carpet and Tile Throughout Home, Covered Patio and Covered Balcony, 2 Community Pools, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Clubhouse & Playground, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1991/ 3178 Sqft.

Directions: I4 West; Take Exit 92 FL-436 Altamonte Springs/Apopka, Turn R onto FL-436 West, Turn L onto Pearl Lake Causeway (Just past SR434), Turn R onto Bunnell Road, Turn L into Entrance of Country Creek, Turn L at first stop sign after passing the Covered Bridge, Enter the Estates, Turn L onto Oak Hollow Way.

(RLNE3331614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE have any available units?
666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE have?
Some of 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
No, 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE offers parking.
Does 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 666 Oak Hollow Way SEMINOLE has units with dishwashers.
