659 HIGHLAND DRIVE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

659 HIGHLAND DRIVE

659 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

659 Highland Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3/2 home is in GREAT condition and ready to move in! The home is nestled in an established neighborhood in a highly desirable area of Altamonte Springs. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Stunning wood floors and tiles in the main areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Large screened in patio. The large fenced in back yard is perfect for family and friend get togethers. The property also comes with a 400 sq. ft. enclosed structure in the back yard; Use it as a studio or extra storage space. Close proximity of shopping at Uptown Altamonte as well as the effortless access to I-4, Maitland Ave, and SR 436.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

