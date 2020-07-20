All apartments in Altamonte Springs
627 Woodland St
627 Woodland St

627 Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Location

627 Woodland Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Motivated Sellers! Beautiful Pool, Screened Patio, Fire Pit, Grill Area! Top Rated **seminole County** Lake Brantley Schools In A Highly Sought After Neighborhood. Lowest Priced Pool Home In Spring Oaks. New Tile Floorsgçªnew Hardwood Floorsgçªupdated Kitchengçªsplit Floor Plan With Family Room And Living Room. Kitchen Has Custom Backsplash And Updated Cabinets. Master Bath Has A Designer Walk In Shower. Front-facing Living Room Is Spacious And Bright. Newly Installed Double Pane Windowsgçª.roof Is Only 6 Years Oldgçª.a/c Has Been Professionally Maintainedgçªenjoy The Spacious Screened Lanai With Amazing Views. Large Pool Area With A Custom Stamped Concrete Patio And A Fire Pit To Enjoy Those Beautiful Florida Nights! Ideally Nestled, The Serene Community Of Spring Oaks Is Located Close To Sunrail Stations, Cranegçös Roost Park, The New Westmonte Recreation Center (opening Spring 2019), Local Shopping & Dining, Bike Trails, And Much More! Easy Access To Major Intersections & Interstates Will Make Your Commute To Work And Daily Happenings Very Easy! Dongçöt Miss Out On This Amazing Home!

Listing Courtesy Of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

