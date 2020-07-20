627 Woodland St

Amenities
Motivated Sellers! Beautiful Pool, Screened Patio, Fire Pit, Grill Area! Top Rated **seminole County** Lake Brantley Schools In A Highly Sought After Neighborhood. Lowest Priced Pool Home In Spring Oaks. New Tile Floorsgçªnew Hardwood Floorsgçªupdated Kitchengçªsplit Floor Plan With Family Room And Living Room. Kitchen Has Custom Backsplash And Updated Cabinets. Master Bath Has A Designer Walk In Shower. Front-facing Living Room Is Spacious And Bright. Newly Installed Double Pane Windowsgçª.roof Is Only 6 Years Oldgçª.a/c Has Been Professionally Maintainedgçªenjoy The Spacious Screened Lanai With Amazing Views. Large Pool Area With A Custom Stamped Concrete Patio And A Fire Pit To Enjoy Those Beautiful Florida Nights! Ideally Nestled, The Serene Community Of Spring Oaks Is Located Close To Sunrail Stations, Cranegçös Roost Park, The New Westmonte Recreation Center (opening Spring 2019), Local Shopping & Dining, Bike Trails, And Much More! Easy Access To Major Intersections & Interstates Will Make Your Commute To Work And Daily Happenings Very Easy! Dongçöt Miss Out On This Amazing Home!
