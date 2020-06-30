All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Location

626 Iris Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
playground
pool
tennis court
Available 03/01/20 Iris House - Property Id: 201813

Rent includes lawn and pool maintenance.
Beautiful property located at the end of a quiet neighborhood. Recently remodeled with new floors, kitchen, bathrooms, and fresh wall paint. Lanai is tiled, features a pass-thru window and is fully enclosed. Lanai will come fully furnished! Located near I-4 makes it easy to travel North to the Beach and South to Disney attractions. Features a walking path that starts in the neighborhood and takes you all the way to Lake Mary and beyond. In addition, the newly built Altamonte rec center is walking distance away. The Altamonte rec center features a basketball court, playground, kiddie pool, tennis/pickle ball courts, and bocci ball.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201813
Property Id 201813

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5471730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Iris St have any available units?
626 Iris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Iris St have?
Some of 626 Iris St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Iris St currently offering any rent specials?
626 Iris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Iris St pet-friendly?
No, 626 Iris St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 626 Iris St offer parking?
No, 626 Iris St does not offer parking.
Does 626 Iris St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Iris St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Iris St have a pool?
Yes, 626 Iris St has a pool.
Does 626 Iris St have accessible units?
No, 626 Iris St does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Iris St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Iris St has units with dishwashers.

