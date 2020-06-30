Amenities

624 Cambridge Way#101,Great 2/2 with additional room to be used as office/den, ground level unit over looking wooded area, - 624 Cambridge Way#101,Great 2/2 with additional room to be used as office/den,ground level unit over looking wooded area, wood burning fire place in family room, stackable washer/dryer in unit, porcelain tile throughout unit, kitchen and bathrooms have both been upgraded with wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Community has 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, tennis court, racquetball court and fitness center. HOA must approval & fee's required prior to move in. No pets are allowed per the HOA. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2672094)