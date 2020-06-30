All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

624 Cambridge Way #101

624 Cambridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

624 Cambridge Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
624 Cambridge Way#101,Great 2/2 with additional room to be used as office/den, ground level unit over looking wooded area, - 624 Cambridge Way#101,Great 2/2 with additional room to be used as office/den,ground level unit over looking wooded area, wood burning fire place in family room, stackable washer/dryer in unit, porcelain tile throughout unit, kitchen and bathrooms have both been upgraded with wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Community has 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, tennis court, racquetball court and fitness center. HOA must approval & fee's required prior to move in. No pets are allowed per the HOA. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2672094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Cambridge Way #101 have any available units?
624 Cambridge Way #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Cambridge Way #101 have?
Some of 624 Cambridge Way #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Cambridge Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
624 Cambridge Way #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Cambridge Way #101 pet-friendly?
No, 624 Cambridge Way #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 624 Cambridge Way #101 offer parking?
No, 624 Cambridge Way #101 does not offer parking.
Does 624 Cambridge Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 Cambridge Way #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Cambridge Way #101 have a pool?
Yes, 624 Cambridge Way #101 has a pool.
Does 624 Cambridge Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 624 Cambridge Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Cambridge Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Cambridge Way #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

