522 Orange Dr #34

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

1/1 Second Floor Condo in Royal Arms Community- Altamonte Springs! - This cute and 732 sq.ft second floor condo with one bedroom and one bathroom is conveniently located in the Royal Arms community of Altamonte Springs. Functional open floor plan with living/dining room combination, galley kitchen, and sliding glass door leading to a screened balcony with exterior storage closet. Large 12x15 bedroom is complete with walk-in closet. Mixture of carpet, ceramic tile, and woods floors. Water is included! The Royal Arms community offers two clubhouses, three swimming pools, and three tennis courts, as well as water access to Lake Orienta. Just seconds away from Uptown Altamonte, the Altamonte Mall, AMC Theater, Cranes Roost, Publix, Restaurants, I-4, and much more!



Features: All Kitchen Appliances Except Microwave, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Tile/Wood, Pets Allowed- Cats but no Dogs, Water Included, Laundry Facility, 3 Community Pools, 2 Clubhouses, 3 Tennis Courts, Schools: Lake Orienta Elementary, Milwee Middle, Lyman High



Cats Allowed but No Dogs- A minimum deposit of $300 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE5112642)