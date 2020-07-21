All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

522 Orange Dr #34

522 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

522 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
1/1 Second Floor Condo in Royal Arms Community- Altamonte Springs! - This cute and 732 sq.ft second floor condo with one bedroom and one bathroom is conveniently located in the Royal Arms community of Altamonte Springs. Functional open floor plan with living/dining room combination, galley kitchen, and sliding glass door leading to a screened balcony with exterior storage closet. Large 12x15 bedroom is complete with walk-in closet. Mixture of carpet, ceramic tile, and woods floors. Water is included! The Royal Arms community offers two clubhouses, three swimming pools, and three tennis courts, as well as water access to Lake Orienta. Just seconds away from Uptown Altamonte, the Altamonte Mall, AMC Theater, Cranes Roost, Publix, Restaurants, I-4, and much more!

Features: All Kitchen Appliances Except Microwave, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Tile/Wood, Pets Allowed- Cats but no Dogs, Water Included, Laundry Facility, 3 Community Pools, 2 Clubhouses, 3 Tennis Courts, Schools: Lake Orienta Elementary, Milwee Middle, Lyman High

Cats Allowed but No Dogs- A minimum deposit of $300 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5112642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Orange Dr #34 have any available units?
522 Orange Dr #34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Orange Dr #34 have?
Some of 522 Orange Dr #34's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Orange Dr #34 currently offering any rent specials?
522 Orange Dr #34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Orange Dr #34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Orange Dr #34 is pet friendly.
Does 522 Orange Dr #34 offer parking?
No, 522 Orange Dr #34 does not offer parking.
Does 522 Orange Dr #34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Orange Dr #34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Orange Dr #34 have a pool?
Yes, 522 Orange Dr #34 has a pool.
Does 522 Orange Dr #34 have accessible units?
Yes, 522 Orange Dr #34 has accessible units.
Does 522 Orange Dr #34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Orange Dr #34 does not have units with dishwashers.
