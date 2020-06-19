420 FORESTWAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Ground floor 2 bedroom room,2 full bath condo corner unit. This is a great unit and great location, nonsmoking . condo community is gated and has many amenities, including, 2 pools, fitness, club house, tennis, car wash, pet walk, and more.. close to shopping, dining and bus line... only mins drive from major roadways, 15 mins from downtown Orlando. This unit is full light and bright.., many windows with green zone on one side.. Unit has new a/c, new appliances, newer wood floors... the guest bathroom was just completely remodeled new tile, fixtures etc.. Comes with full kitchen all appliances, washer/dryer. Both bedrooms have large closets ... and additional lockable exterior storage... unit available now please call to see thank you