All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 418 Monticello Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
418 Monticello Dr
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

418 Monticello Dr

418 Monticello Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

418 Monticello Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This POOL home with plenty of original charm in a quiet community is the home you have been waiting for. As soon as you approach the home you are welcomed with a lovely expansive front covered patio. Through the glass plated door you are greeted by the foyer adorned with travertine flooring and views the rest of the home. Enjoy the homeGÇÖs designer touches w/upgraded light fixtures, crown molding, custom niches, & neutral color palette throughout. The formal living room offers plenty of natural light. The old world meets new fully appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, upgraded backsplash, pendant lighting, breakfast bar, & an abundance of wood cabinets for plenty of storage. The formal dining room with backyard views can also make a great office. The family room, open to the kitchen features a show stopping wood burning fireplace as the focal point of the room. The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and a fully renovated bathroom with a beautiful marble top cabinet vanity and walk in shower enhanced with elegant designer details. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a renovated bathroom with dual vanities and natural stone detail throughout. Step through your French doors just past the family room onto your completely enclosed Florida room that overlooks your beautiful patio, pool and just under 1/3 acre lot. Wood and travertine flooring throughout! Pool pump and irrigation timer recently replaced. Located close major highways, dining, shopping & excellent Seminole County schools.

Listing Courtesy Of JR KROLL REALTY
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of JR KROLL REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Monticello Dr have any available units?
418 Monticello Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Monticello Dr have?
Some of 418 Monticello Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Monticello Dr currently offering any rent specials?
418 Monticello Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Monticello Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Monticello Dr is pet friendly.
Does 418 Monticello Dr offer parking?
No, 418 Monticello Dr does not offer parking.
Does 418 Monticello Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Monticello Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Monticello Dr have a pool?
Yes, 418 Monticello Dr has a pool.
Does 418 Monticello Dr have accessible units?
No, 418 Monticello Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Monticello Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Monticello Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus