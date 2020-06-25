418 Monticello Dr

Amenities

This POOL home with plenty of original charm in a quiet community is the home you have been waiting for. As soon as you approach the home you are welcomed with a lovely expansive front covered patio. Through the glass plated door you are greeted by the foyer adorned with travertine flooring and views the rest of the home. Enjoy the homeGÇÖs designer touches w/upgraded light fixtures, crown molding, custom niches, & neutral color palette throughout. The formal living room offers plenty of natural light. The old world meets new fully appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, upgraded backsplash, pendant lighting, breakfast bar, & an abundance of wood cabinets for plenty of storage. The formal dining room with backyard views can also make a great office. The family room, open to the kitchen features a show stopping wood burning fireplace as the focal point of the room. The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and a fully renovated bathroom with a beautiful marble top cabinet vanity and walk in shower enhanced with elegant designer details. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a renovated bathroom with dual vanities and natural stone detail throughout. Step through your French doors just past the family room onto your completely enclosed Florida room that overlooks your beautiful patio, pool and just under 1/3 acre lot. Wood and travertine flooring throughout! Pool pump and irrigation timer recently replaced. Located close major highways, dining, shopping & excellent Seminole County schools.



Listing Courtesy Of JR KROLL REALTY

