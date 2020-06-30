All apartments in Altamonte Springs
121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120

121 Oyster Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

121 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Nice 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment for rent. - Property Id: 215872

This 1 bed 1 bath first floor condo is conveniently located in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Close to I-4 and near the mall, hospital, restaurants, banks and shopping centers. The community offers free gas and water, Pool and tennis courts. This condo has newly remodeled with laminated floor, new paint, water-view to Cranes roost park. You can enjoy walking in the park during all the festivals and 4th of July calibrations. Available for Rent To Own. Call Heather 407/437-8070
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215872
Property Id 215872

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 have any available units?
121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 have?
Some of 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 currently offering any rent specials?
121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 pet-friendly?
No, 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 offer parking?
No, 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 does not offer parking.
Does 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 have a pool?
Yes, 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 has a pool.
Does 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 have accessible units?
No, 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Oyster Bay Cir. 120 has units with dishwashers.

