103 Oyster Bay Cir #120

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Property Amenities accessible car wash area pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Waterside @ Cranes Roost - AVAILABLE JULY 22nd! Cool down on Florida's hot summer days by relaxing in the refreshing swimming pool which is steps out your front door! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features an open floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living/dining area, a breakfast bar for additional seating, an all-in-one washer/dryer is included and a screened porch off of the bedroom!



Enjoy a night on the town by walking to Altamonte Mall, AMC movie theater, or dinner at one of the fabulous nearby restaurants. End the evening by taking a stroll around Cranes Roost Park, where on Friday nights you can relax and enjoy the live bands! You can do all these things without even getting in your car! I-4 is literally a minute drive! What are you waiting for? Come home to your fabulous condo today!



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

1st Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Inside Utility w/All-in One Machine

Ceiling Fans

Ceramic Tile and Laminate Flooring

Screened Porch

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

A/C Included

Gas Included

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



The only utility bill's you will have is exactly what you plug into the walls and your cable service. The association pays for the air, gas and water.



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



Small Pet (30lbs and under) is allowed with owner approval - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



