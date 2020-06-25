All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

103 Oyster Bay Cir #120

103 Oyster Bay Cir · No Longer Available
Location

103 Oyster Bay Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Waterside @ Cranes Roost - AVAILABLE JULY 22nd! Cool down on Florida's hot summer days by relaxing in the refreshing swimming pool which is steps out your front door! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features an open floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living/dining area, a breakfast bar for additional seating, an all-in-one washer/dryer is included and a screened porch off of the bedroom! Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. The only utility bill's you will have is exactly what you plug into the walls and your cable service. The association pays for the air, gas and water.

Enjoy a night on the town by walking to Altamonte Mall, AMC movie theater, or dinner at one of the fabulous nearby restaurants. End the evening by taking a stroll around Cranes Roost Park, where on Friday nights you can relax and enjoy the live bands! You can do all these things without even getting in your car! I-4 is literally a minute drive! What are you waiting for? Come home to your fabulous condo today!

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
1st Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Inside Utility w/All-in One Machine
Ceiling Fans
Ceramic Tile and Laminate Flooring
Screened Porch
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
A/C Included
Gas Included
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

The only utility bill's you will have is exactly what you plug into the walls and your cable service. The association pays for the air, gas and water.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

Small Pet (30lbs and under) is allowed with owner approval - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3456807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 have any available units?
103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 have?
Some of 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 currently offering any rent specials?
103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 is pet friendly.
Does 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 offer parking?
No, 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 does not offer parking.
Does 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 have a pool?
Yes, 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 has a pool.
Does 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 have accessible units?
Yes, 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 has accessible units.
Does 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Oyster Bay Cir #120 does not have units with dishwashers.
